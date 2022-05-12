Is CSK out of IPL 2022: Can CSK qualify for playoffs 2022 after losing to Mumbai Indians?

Is CSK out of IPL 2022: The defending champions have lost their eighth Indian Premier League 2022 league match.

During the 59th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets. In spite of winning their third match of the season, MI continue to be at the bottom of the points table.

Chasing a 98-run target, Mumbai also had their share of stumbling in this match. Been reduced to 33/4 in the fifth over, Indians survived on the back of a 48-run fifth wicket partnership between Tilak Varma (34*) and Hrithik Shokeen (18). It was eventually in the 15th over that Tim David (16*) hit a six off Moeen Ali to register a victory.

Shoutout to Tilak & Shokeen for keeping it calm & composed in the middle when we were in a tough situation. 🙌💙 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 12, 2022

MI captain Rohit Sharma (18) winning the toss and electing to field resulted in his bowlers bundling out CSK for 97 in 16 overs. Daniel Sams (1), who had bowled the most expensive over of IPL 2022 last month, was the pick of their bowlers with figures of 4-0-16-3 tonight. Other than Sams, Kartikeya and Riley Meredith picked a couple of wickets each.

Is CSK out of IPL 2022?

Chennai, who have now lost eight IPL 2022 matches with two more to be played, are officially out of contention for the playoffs. While they needed a miraculous effort to qualify for the next round after their seventh loss, this loss has snatched all such hopes.

Currently at eight points due to their four wins this season, the maximum that Super Kings will collect are 12 points after the completion of the league stage. The same, clearly, won’t be enough for the defending champions to play IPL 2022 playoffs.

Most successful teams in the history of the IPL, both Mumbai and Chennai have been knocked out of IPL 2022 reducing it to an eight-team competition with 11 league matches still to be played.