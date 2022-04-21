“Om Finishaya Namaha”: Virender Sehwag celebrates as MS Dhoni finishes off in style vs Mumbai Indians

MS Dhoni finishes off in style: The former captain of Chennai Super Kings powered his team to a thrilling victory tonight.

During the 33rd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Navi Mumbai, Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 3 wickets in a cliffhanger of a finish.

Chasing a 156-run target, Super Kings lost wickets at regular intervals starting from the first delivery itself. A 50-run partnership for the third wicket between Robin Uthappa (30) and Ambati Rayudu (40) did provide some stability but the defending champions’ run rate suffered as they lost wickets in the middle overs.

From needing 88 runs in 10 overs to needing 53 in the last five, the onus was down to former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius (22). The lower-order pair eventually called the shots, both literally and figuratively, when 42 runs were required to win off three overs.

While Pretorius played an active role before his dismissal in the final over, it was Dhoni who hit a six and two fours to score 16 runs off four balls against Jaydev Unadkat to seal a thrilling last-ball finish at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. Having scored 28* (13) with the help of three fours and a six, Dhoni became a source of amazement for one and all on Thursday.

In what is the second IPL 2022 victory for Chennai, it is an unprecedented seventh IPL 2022 loss for Mumbai which has all but ruled them out of playoffs qualification this season.

Twitter reactions on MS Dhoni finishes off in style:

MS Dhoni … Om Finishaya Namaha .

What a win. Romba Nalla #MIvsCSK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 21, 2022

Turning the clock back to good old times #Dhoni 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 21, 2022

M S D THE FINISHER 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) April 21, 2022

Thala M S Dhoni🙌🙌🙌🤸🏼‍♀️ — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) April 21, 2022

His name is MS! 💫 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 21, 2022

For more cricket-related news, click here.