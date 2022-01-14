“Only Labuschagne could fall over in such extravagant way”: Cricket commentator Alison Mitchell describes Marnus Labuschagne’s dismissal in Hobart Test

Marnus Labuschagne’s dismissal: The Australian batter was dismissed in a peculiar manner on the stroke of lunch today.

During the first day of the ongoing fifth Ashes 2021-22 Test match between Australia and England in Hobart, Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne was involved in a peculiar dismissal.

It all happened on the first delivery of the 23rd over when Labuschagne got bowled round his legs. While Labuschagne shuffled a bit towards the off-stump, his front foot slipping towards the off-side brought him into an awkward position from which defending a Stuart Broad was impossible.

What resulted was a helpless Labuschagne on his knees watching the ball hitting the stumps. Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the seventh over, Labuschagne walked back after scoring a stroke-filled 44 (53) comprising of nine fours.

With Australia being reduced to 12/3 in the 10th over after being put in to bat first by England captain Joe Root, Labuschagne and Travis Head put together a counter-attacking 71-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

With the duo hitting 12 boundaries between them in almost as many overs, it did started to hamper all the progress England had made in the morning session. However, Labuschagne’s dismissal in the penultimate over before the lunch break saw the hosts walking back at 85/4 in 24 overs at lunch.

Broad, who picked his second wicket in the form of Labuschagne, was the pick of the English bowlers in the first session at the Bellerive Oval today. Apart from Broad, his new-ball bowling partner Ollie Robinson also picked two wickets in the session.

A little bit different this 😅 Labuschagne moves across, slips, and ends face down as Broad bowls him 🙈#Ashes pic.twitter.com/m5dWG4YYcf — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 14, 2022

Twitter reactions on Marnus Labuschagne:

Only Labuschagne could fall over in such extravagant way #ashes — Alison Mitchell (@AlisonMitchell) January 14, 2022

Labuschagne gutted to receive “Rory Burns, Brisbane” in Australia’s mid-innings game of charades there. — Rory Dollard (@thervd) January 14, 2022

At least he gave his captain and vice-captain a chuckle 🤣🤣#Ashes pic.twitter.com/g2ziI6Egp6 — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 14, 2022

