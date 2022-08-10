Oval Invincibles captain The Hundred: Who will lead Invincibles in Sam Billings’ absence?

Oval Invincibles captain The Hundred: The team has named a stand-in captain in the absence of Sam Billings.

Oval Invincibles will be up against Northern Superchargers in the league game of the Hundred 2022 at the Kennington Oval in London on Thursday night. Although, they will miss their regular captain Sam Billings in this game.

Billings is currently representing England Lions in their game against South Africa, whereas Will Jacks is also involved in the same team. That’s why opener Jason Roy has been asked to lead the squad in the absence of Sam Billings against Northern Superchargers.

Oval Invincibles started the tournament on a losing note, but they registered a brilliant victory against Welsh Fire in their next game. On their home ground, the Invincibles would want to register their 2nd straight win.

Oval Invincibles captain The Hundred

Jason Roy has expressed his delight on being named the stand-in captain of Oval Invincibles for the game against Northern Superchargers on Thursday night. This will be the first time in his career that he will lead a professional team in his career. Although, he will lead the side for just one game.

“I was delighted to be asked to captain the guys and am relishing the extra responsibility,” Roy said in a statement.

“Although it’s only for one game, it’s an honour to lead the team.”

Jason Roy will captain Oval Invincibles on Thursday afternoon against Northern Superchargers with Billings and Jacks on Lions duty CricketArchive suggests his experience is limited to two 2nds games and a university warm-up – but obviously a senior player for England and Surrey — Matt Roller (@mroller98) August 10, 2022

Roy has been continuously struggling to score runs at any level of the game, the shouts about dropping Roy are at an all-time high. In the ongoing The Hundred competition, he has scored 10 runs in a couple of innings, which includes a golden duck as well.

In 2022, Roy has played 11 T20Is where he has managed to score just 206 runs at a nominal average of 18.73, whereas his S/R has been 104.04. He has managed to score just one half-century in the process. Although, despite his failures, Eoin Morgan and Kevin Pietersen have asked the ECB to back Jason Roy.