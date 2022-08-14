Kennington Oval pitch report today match: Kennington Oval London pitch report Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave The Hundred batting or bowling

Kennington Oval pitch report today match: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave match.

Oval Incvincibles will be up against Southern Brave in the league match of the Hundred 2022 at the Kennington Oval in London. The Invincibles have won two of their three games in the tournament, whereas the Southern Brave have won just one of their three.

After losing their first match, Oval Invincibles have now won two games on the trot. Will Jacks and Sam Billings will be back for this game, but the form of Jason Roy is a huge concern. The bowlers of the side have done really well so far, and they would want to continue at their home venue.

Southern Brave, on the other hand, started the tournament with a win, but they have now lost two games on the trot. This side’s batting is one of the best in the tournament, but they have not delivered yet. Despite a couple of losses, they are a brilliant side, and they have the ability to bounce back.

The pitch at the Kennington Oval in London has been one of the best tracks in the United Kingdom. This ground is famous for its flat pitches, and the pitch at the Oval has always been recognized as brilliant for batting.

A flat pitch is expected in this match so the batters can play their shots easily by trusting the bounce of the wicket, and there are no additional demons present on the wicket as well. With the shorter boundaries, the batters will back themselves to play their shots even if there is a risk. The faster outfield will also make the job of the batters a lot easier.

A couple of games have already been played this season at this ground, and both of them produced good scoring encounters. The average 1st innings score in T20s at this ground is 161 runs.

In the initial overs of the match, the pacers can get some movement from the wicket, but it is a great batting track overall, and we can expect a high-scoring encounter. Both captains would be looking to chase after winning the toss at this very venue.