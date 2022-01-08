Cricket

Over rate new ICC T20 rules: What is the over rate new rule in T20 cricket?

Over rate new ICC T20 rules: What is the over rate new rule in T20 cricket?
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
“Now that Trae Young has surpassed Wilkins, is it right to call him the best player in Hawks history?!”: NBA Twitter applauds the 23-year-old for setting a new franchise record with 17 straight 25-point games
Next Article
"I think I needed different challenges at that time in my career"– Fernando Alonso claims he never felt out of love with F1
Cricket Latest News
Over rate new ICC T20 rules: What is the over rate new rule in T20 cricket?
Over rate new ICC T20 rules: What is the over rate new rule in T20 cricket?

Over rate new ICC T20 rules: Fielding teams will now be imposed with a penalty…