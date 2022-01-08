Over rate new ICC T20 rules: What is the over rate new rule in T20 cricket?

Over rate new ICC T20 rules: Fielding teams will now be imposed with a penalty if they don’t complete their overs in a stipulated time period.

For a format which was brought into play to reduce the otherwise prolonged duration of a cricket match, even T20Is had started to become a victim of slow over rates in the lately.

Considering a growth in this tendency of fielding teams not caring about the over rate in a T20I, ICC (International Cricket Council) have now introduced curbs to ensure that teams complete their quota of 20 overs within a stipulated time.

Any team which will fail to do so will be handed with an in-game penalty which will take away the cushion of having five fielders outside the 30-yard circle in the 20th over. In simple words, defaulting teams will have a fielder less on the boundary in the last over of an innings which has it in it to turn the tables in a T20I.

The new rule, which will be valid for both men’s and women’s T20Is from the one-off T20I between West Indies and Ireland on January 17, will require teams to start their 20th over by the 85th minute of an uninterrupted innings.

In case of innings where there will be interruptions (minor due to injury/DRS or major due to weather), the deadline will be adjusted accordingly and will be informed to the fielding captain. The third umpire will be responsible for noting the time taken by a team to complete an innings.

“In delayed or interrupted matches where there has been a reduction of 3 or more overs the fielding side shall be in position to bowl the first ball of the penultimate over of the innings by the scheduled (or re-scheduled) cessation time for the innings,” the ICC said in a statement.

Very interesting (and imo good) to see the ICC go the T20 Blast way for over rate penalties. One fielder less if the rate is slow. The Blast is one of the quickest T20 comps worldwide, perhaps because of the penalties they have: in game rather than match fee cuts after the game. pic.twitter.com/ZSZ9DPw5I7 — Snehal Pradhan #MaskUp (@SnehalPradhan) January 7, 2022

In addition to this over rate, ICC have also introduced an optional 150-second drinks break right at the middle of an innings. The same will be discussed by teams before the start of a series.