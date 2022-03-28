PAK vs AUS Head to Head Record in ODIs | Pakistan vs Australia Stats | Gaddafi Stadium ODI

PAK vs AUS Head to Head Record: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the first PAK vs AUS ODI.

The second leg of the ongoing Australia’s historic tour of Pakistan in the form of a three-match ODI series will commence in Lahore from tomorrow.

Venue for the third result-oriented Test, Gaddafi Stadium will be hosting all the four white-ball matches between March 29 – April 5. Considering how the pitch had favoured batters for a large part of the Lahore Test, fans can expect high-scoring matches in the days to come.

Coming on the back of an overseas Test series victory, Australia would be oozing with confidence for their past head-to-head record against Pakistan also favours them. Although the last Pakistan vs Australia ODI series was played 24 years ago, the last bilateral ODI series between these two teams had resulted in Australia whitewashing Pakistan 5-0 in the UAE three years ago.

The preparations for the ODI series began with an extensive three-hour long practice session at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. #BoysReadyHain I #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/3PsuTX6D7O — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 27, 2022

PAK vs AUS Head to Head Record in ODIs

Total number of matches played: 104

Matches won by PAK: 32

Matches won by AUS: 68

Matches played in Pakistan: 11 (PAK 4, AUS 6)

Matches played in Australia: 56 (PAK 17, AUS 37)

Most runs for PAK: 312 (Babar Azam)

Most runs for AUS: 567 (Aaron Finch)

Most wickets for PAK: 13 (Hasan Ali)

Most wickets for AUS: 11 (Adam Zampa)

Most catches for PAK: 13 (Mohammad Rizwan)

Most catches for AUS: 8 (Alex Carey)

The last Pakistan vs Australia ODI was played during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in Taunton. Chasing a 308-run target, Pakistan were bundled out for 266 in 45.4 overs. After being asked to bat first, Australia had scored 307/10 in 49 overs on the back of batter David Warner’s 15th ODI century.

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).