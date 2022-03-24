PAK vs AUS ODI tickets Lahore: How to book tickets for Pakistan vs Australia ODI and T20I at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore?

PAK vs AUS ODI tickets Lahore: The SportsRush present before you full ticketing details for Pakistan vs Australia white-ball matches.

Following a three-match Test series on their historic tour of Pakistan, Australia will also be playing three ODIs and a one-off T20I between March 29 – April 5.

Originally scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi, all the four white-ball matches will now be played in Lahore. Hence, the iconic Gaddafi Stadium, which is currently hosting the third Test, will also be the venue to the white-ball leg of the tour.

With Australia’s white-ball squad having landed in Pakistan, PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) have also started the ticket sales for general public. In an enticing offer, PCB have offered a ticket free to anyone who buys five tickets for any of the four white-ball contests between Pakistan and Australia next week.

Whiteball squad of Australia including captain Aaron Finch and bowling consultant Daniel Vettori have reached Lahore #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/eZHtiLNjaE — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) March 24, 2022

PAK vs AUS ODI tickets Lahore

Pakistan vs Australia Lahore white-ball matches tickets (same procedure for three ODIs and a T20I) can be bought from Book Me. Fans can visit either their website or application to book tickets for this series-decider.

All you have to do is click on the “Cricket” icon on the homepage. The next page will require you to click on “Book Your tickets Now”. Subsequently, scroll down to the preferred match and click on “Book Me”.

The next page will ask you to select your preferred ticket(s) according to various stands of the stadium. Upon selecting the required number of tickets of your preferred price category, follow simple steps to complete the online transaction.

To easily reach the Book Me page for booking Pakistan vs Australia white-ball matches tickets at the Gaddafi Stadium, click below:

Pakistan vs Australia white-ball matches (March 29 – April 5) – Lahore.