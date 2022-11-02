HomeSearch

PAK vs SA T20 head to head records 2022: Pakistan vs South Africa head to head in T20 history

Dixit Bhargav
|Wed Nov 02 2022

PAK vs SA T20 head to head records 2022: Pakistan vs South Africa head to head in T20 history

Babar Azam pulls a short ball. Photo Courtesy: Pak Passion Twitter

The 36th match of the ongoing eighth edition of ICC T20 World Cup will be played between Pakistan and South Africa in Sydney tomorrow. Having last played against each other in this format over 18 months ago, both the teams will add to their cut-throat T20I rivalry over the years.

Pakistan, who’ve won four out of their last five T20Is against South Africa, had even won the last match which propelled them to a 3-1 series victory away from home last year.

In addition to a slight edge in head-to-head T20I record against the Proteas, Pakistan will also be taking confidence from the fact that they have never lost a World Cup T20I against them. Readers must note that this Pakistan-South Africa World Cup T20I will be played after a decade.

ALSO READ: Sydney Cricket Ground pitch report for Pakistan vs South Africa Super 12 match

Although Pakistan are appearing better than South Africa across departments in terms of past records, current form places the Proteas way ahead of Pakistan. While South Africa are the current table-toppers in Group 2 on the back of being the only team to not lose a Super 12 match as of now, Pakistan are reeling below Bangladesh and Zimbabwe after losing their first two matches of this World Cup.

PAK vs SA T20 head to head records 2022

Total number of matches played: 21

Matches won by PAK: 11

Matches won by SA: 10

Matches played at a neutral venue: 7 (PAK 3, SA 4)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 3 (PAK 3, SA 0)

PAK average score against SA: 151

SA average score against PAK: 149

Most runs for PAK: 410 (Babar Azam)

Most runs for SA: 277 (David Miller)

Most wickets for PAK: 8 (Mohammad Nawaz)

Most wickets for SA: 12 (Tabraiz Shamsi)

Most catches for PAK: 7 (Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam)

Most catches for SA: 11 (David Miller)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).

About the author
Dixit Bhargav

Dixit Bhargav

Born and brought up in Pathankot, Dixit Bhargav is an engineering and sports management graduate who is currently into his fifth year as a Cricket Editor at The SportsRush. His first cricketing memory dates back to 2002 when former India captain Sourav Ganguly had waved his jersey at the historic Lord’s balcony. What followed for an 8-year-old was an instant adulation for both Ganguly and the sport. The optimist in him is waiting for the day when Punjab Kings will win their maiden Indian Premier League title. When not watching cricket, he is mostly found in a cinema hall watching a Punjabi movie.

Read more from Dixit Bhargav