Pakistan chances in World Cup 2022: How can Pakistan still reach ICC T20 World Cup semi-final?

When South Africa defeated India at the Optus Stadium in Perth, the Pakistani fans were more disappointed than the Indian fans as a win for India would have boosted Pakistan’s chances to qualify for the semi-final of the tournament. However, after South Africa’s win, the chances of Pakistan in this T20 World Cup are not in their hands.

Pakistan lost their first match against India at the MCG due to Virat Kohli’s masterclass. The match was dominated by Pakistan’s bowlers, but King Kohli had other plans. The major dent in Pakistan’s campaign came when they lost against Zimbabwe by a run in Perth.

Pakistan defeated the Netherlands in their 3rd league game to register their 1st win of the tournament in Brisbane. They are still alive in the tournament, but their qualification depends on a lot of permutations and combinations.

Pakistan chances in World Cup 2022

After South Africa’s win over India, it is clear that the chances of Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 are not in their hands anymore. Even if the Pakistani side can win their remaining two games, it won’t be enough for them to qualify for the knockouts. However, if they lose one more match, they will definitely be ruled out of the tournament.

The first condition for the Pakistani side to reach the semi-final is that they will have to win both of their matches. Pakistan will face South Africa and Bangladesh in their upcoming matches. So, Pakistan can reach a maximum of 6 points in the points table, they are currently at the 5th position.

South Africa are currently at the 1st position with 5 points, and even if they lose against Pakistan, they can qualify for the playoffs by beating the Netherlands. India currently have 4 points, and they can get a maximum of 8 points. Pakistan will hope that South Africa should lose points in both of their games.

It is almost impossible to imagine that India will lose both of their next games against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. If they lose one of them, then Pakistan and India can face a situation where NRR can decide the fate of both teams.

For Pakistan to reach the semi-final, they should win their next two games, and then they will rely on the results of India and South Africa as well.