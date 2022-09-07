Pakistan vs Afghanistan head to head T20 matches: PAK vs AFG head to head in T20 records

Pakistan vs Afghanistan head to head T20 matches: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 match.

The 10th match of the ongoing 15th edition of the Asia Cup will be played between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Sharjah tonight. A primary reason why this match will be closely followed by fans across the world is because India have lost two consecutive Super 4 matches and are now dependent on the result of this match to qualify for the final to be played on Sunday.

Pakistan and Afghanistan, on the other hand, are at the second and fourth positions on the points table respectively. While Pakistan have won their only Super 4 match thus far, Afghanistan had ended up on the losing side of their first Super 4 match and now face a must-win encounter at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Having played a total of six limited-overs matches against each other in the last decade, Pakistan and Afghanistan will be facing each other for the third time in the shortest format. Hence, there aren’t many T20I records to be mentioned between these two teams.

The last Pakistan-Afghanistan T20I had been played during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. A 148-run target had been chased with an over to spare but only after Asif Ali hit four sixes off Karim Janat in the penultimate over.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan head to head T20 matches

Total number of matches played: 2

Matches won by PAK: 2

Matches won by AFG: 0

Matches played at Sharjah Cricket stadium: 1 (PAK 1, AFG 0)

Matches played in UAE: 2 (PAK 2, AFG 0)

Matches played in Asia: 2 (PAK 2, AFG 0)

PAK average score against AFG: 143

AFG average score against PAK: 142

Most runs for PAK: 51 (Babar Azam)

Most runs for AFG: 60 (Najibullah Zadran)

Most wickets for PAK: 1 (Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan)

Most wickets for AFG: 2 (Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan)

Most catches for PAK: 2 (Babar Azam and Haris Rauf)

Most catches for AFG: NA

Back to the grind 👊 Preparing for tomorrow’s match against Afghanistan in Sharjah 🏏#AsiaCup2022 | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/qDYJBwFylN — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 6, 2022

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).