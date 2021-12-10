Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Pakistan: When and where to watch PAK vs WI Karachi T20I?

Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush present before you the timing and live streaming details of the first PAK vs WI T20I.

The West Indies team arrived in Pakistan on Thursday for a three-match T20I series and as many ODI matches in the port city of Karachi.

All the six matches will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi, with the tour opener to take place on December 13 with the first of the three T20 International.

A Pakistan official said a 26-member party had flown to Karachi early Thursday before being escorted by heavy security to the team hotel.

This would be West Indies’ first visit to Pakistan since 2018. During their last tour to Pakistan the Windies side were decimated by Pakistan 3-0 in the three match T20I series.

The imminent limited Overs series is of utmost significance given the harsh treatment meted out to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistan fans prior to the 2021 T20 World Cup wherein New Zealand, and a week later England decided not to go ahead with their respective White ball series tours.

While the New Zealand camp pulled out in the eleventh hour of the start of the first ODI in September citing a possible security threat, England followed suit by postponing the series (both men’s and women’s) due to concerns over “mental and physical wellbeing” of its players.

While New Zealand had quit their first tour to the country in 18 years, it would have been the first tour of Pakistan by an England women’s team in its history and the first by their male counterparts since 2005.

Coming back to the upcoming series, team Pakistan are high on confidence ever since their successful T20 World Cup campaign, followed by a clean sweep against Bangladesh in the recently concluded T2oI and Test series.

World no.1 white ball batter has checked-in for #PAKvWI Excited to watch him bat from 13 December? We know, you are 😉 pic.twitter.com/phBtwxC3tp — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 10, 2021

Team West Indies, on the other hand, would be without their T20I regulars in Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell and Lendl Simmons- all opting out due to personal reasons.

Former skipper Jason Holder is being rested, while Fabian Allen and Obed McCoy are out because of injuries. Last week captain Kieron Pollard also withdrew through a hamstring injury, leaving the Twenty20 leadership to Nicholas Pooran and ODIs to Shai Hope.

Pakistan thus, under the leadership of Babar Azam would certainly start as favourites.

Pakistan vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and Pakistan

Going by the past record, and having confirmed by the Sony Sports network, the Pakistan vs West Indies T20Is and ODIs would be telecast on Sony Six in India. The match will only be available in English commentary.

Online users can stream the match on Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV.

As far as the fans in Pakistan are concerned, ASports and PTV Sports will provide the live telecast of the Karachi T20Is followed by the ODIs.

Date – 13/12/2021 (Monday).

Match start Time – 06:00 PM (Pakistan), 06:30 PM (India) and 08:00 AM (West Indies).

TV Channel – Sony Six (India), PTV Sports and ASports (Pakistan).

Online platform – Sony LIV (India).