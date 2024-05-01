WATCH: YouTuber TrueGeordie Bursts Into Tears While Reacting to the Tragic Death of Francis Ngannou’s 15-Month-Old Son

Fate has dealt Francis Ngannou a cruel hand as the former UFC Heavyweight Champion lost his 15-month-old son on April 27, 2024. The pain that comes with the loss of an offspring is unimaginable, and it was heartbreaking to see Ngannou asking for help and support on social media. Even YouTuber True Geordie could not keep himself composed as he reacted to the news in his latest video.

TrueGeordie is usually quite critical in his videos and he rarely hesitates to point out a fighter’s mistakes both inside and outside the ring. However, fans were surprised to see a different side of his personality in his latest upload, as the YouTuber broke down in tears while talking about the tragedy that has engulfed Ngannou’s life.

“I know from talking to this man what just a genuine, loving, caring person he is. And I can only imagine what a great father he was….I’ve got no doubt that baby boy….spurred him on.”

Francis Ngannou prefers to keep his personal life under wraps and stays away from sharing much about his family online. However, he did not know how to react after losing his son at such a young age.

He claimed he was at his best when he was alongside his son Kobe, and now that he’s gone, life has become extremely unfair. True Geordie could not imagine the pain Ngannou was going through as he sent his thoughts and prayers to the 37-year-old’s family.

On top of it, the MMA community as a whole came together to mourn the loss of Kobe on social media, with the biggest names sharing their condolences for the Cameroonian-French fighter.

Conor McGregor, Cris Cyborg, and more react as MMA community mourns the loss of Francis Ngannou’s son

The MMA community banded together to show their support for Francis Ngannou who is going through the toughest time as a parent. Being a father himself, Conor McGregor realized how heartbreaking it was to lose a son so young, as he shared a message for the 37-year-old, saying,

“Absolutely gutted reading this Francis! I can only imagine the pain you are in right now I am so sorry hearing this news. I pray God has the best and safest place in heaven for him, until you meet again”

Alongside Conor McGregor, Tristan Tate and Cris Cyborg also sent their condolences, as the MMA community showed how an extended family should support one of their members in a time of need.