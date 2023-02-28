Pat Cummins siblings: How many brothers and sisters does Pat Cummins have?

Pat Cummins along with his mother and two sisters at Cardiff in 2015. (photo: Pat Cummins Instagram)

Australian national team skipper Pat Cummins leaving India mid-way during the tour has further dented their chances of drawing level the four-match Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, for a family which shares such a close bond with each of its members, he always knew what and who to prioritize first, as he left the Indian shores to attend his ill mother currently under palliative care.

Pat is not his parents – Maria Cummins and Peter Cummins’ only child. He was fortunate enough to have grown up with a couple of sisters and as many brothers, who’ve always encouraged and supported him in his journey to become a professional cricketer.

In the year 2015, when Cummins played the lone T20I in Cardiff against England during Australia’s tour of England and Ireland, his mother and the two sisters had arrived in the city to cheer him up. He returned with bowling figures of 4-0-25-2, although his side lost the match by 5 runs.

Pat Cummins siblings

Pat Cummins’ sisters’ names are Laura Cummins and Kara Cummins, while his elder brothers’ names are Tim Cummins and Matt Cummins.

The 29-year-old had revealed a few years ago how his sister still gets teary-eyed while recounting an incident from childhood, when she had slammed the door on Pat’s middle finger at the age of three. Such severe was the impact that he had lost the top portion of his finger by around a centimeter.

How Cricket helped forge a bond amongst the brothers

In November last year, Cummins had mentioned via his Instagram how playing with his elder brothers after school and during the weekends had helped him become the international fast bowler that he is today.

He earlier had revealed how he used to play with a web rubber ball at his backyard, by mowing a ten metre long pitch and a seven metre run-up.

Both Tim and Matt Cummins had played for the city of Penrith in New South Wales. Around two-and-a-half years ago, in November 2020, Tim had even scored a century in the Sydney Premier League while playing for the Sydney University.