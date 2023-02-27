“So much respect”: Pat Cummins mother illness receiving Maria West Side Story tribute rated highly by David Warner

Pat Cummins’ mother Maria Cummins is seriously ill and under palliative care at the moment. She has been receiving good messages and wishes from all around the fraternity, and recently England’s ‘Barmy Army’ also dedicated a song to her. Australian opener David Warner has applauded their effort on Twitter.

In the ongoing 2nd Test between New Zealand and England, Barm Army sang the song ‘Maria’ from Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise’s ‘West Side Story’ (1961) to wish Maria well in these tough times. Pat Cummins also recently revealed that her mother also liked the efforts by them.

To take care of her mother, Cummins is in Australia at the moment, and he will be missing the 3rd Test against India in Indore as well. Warner is also in Australia as he is out of the series due to an injury.

David Warner rates Maria West Side Story tribute highly

David Warner went on Twitter, and he appreciated the gesture made by the Barmy Army. Barmy Army is a renowned fan club of the England cricket team, and they follow them everywhere in the world. England and Australia are rivals, and they share a fair bit of banter between them. However, on this occasion, Barmy Army showed great spirit.

“So much respect this,” David Warner tweeted on the video shared by Barmy Army.

So much respect this 👏👏 https://t.co/SXILVzFm1l — David Warner (@davidwarner31) February 27, 2023

David Warner injury update

David Warner has been ruled out of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy due to a fractured elbow and concussion. Warner got injured in the 2nd Test in Delhi and was replaced by Matt Renshaw after he failed the concussion test. He got injured on Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj’s delivery.

Warner is currently in Australia at the moment, but he will return to play the ODIs after the Test series. The position of Warner in Tests was already under a lot of scrutinies, and this is a chance for someone else to take his spot.