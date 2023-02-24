Pat Cummins mother illness: What happened to Pat Cummins mum?

Arch–rivals, television channels, fan groups, Indian Premier League franchise are some of the many different entities who have extended support towards Australia captain Pat Cummins, who is in the middle of a family emergency.

Cummins, who is currently at home with family to take care of his ailing mother, confirmed his absence from the upcoming third Test match against India in Indore this morning. At this point in time, there is no surety with respect to Cummins’ participation for the fourth Test in Ahmedabad.

For the unversed, Cummins had returned home right after the early culmination of the second Test in Delhi.

Pat Cummins mother illness

While there is no mention of the exact nature of Maria Cummins’ illness, it is noteworthy that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005. It was in a column for Athletes Voice half-a-decade ago when Cummins had revealed how his mother had shielded all her five children from the disease and how is father Peter Cummins had doubled up as both the parents at the time.

Pat Cummins had expressed his thoughts a couple of weeks after the start of the fifth Ashes 2017-18 Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Born in New South Wales, it was quite a co-incidence that Cummins’ first Test at his home ground happened to coincide with Jane McGrath day.

Wife of legendary Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath, Jane had lost her battle to breast cancer in 2008. With Glenn and Jane having established the McGrath Foundation three years before her demise, third day of each Sydney Test is observed as “Jane McGrath day”. In addition to the whole of SCG getting recoloured pink, people also donate wholeheartedly towards the foundation on the day.

Who will lead Australia in third Test at Holkar Stadium, Indore?

As far as Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 is concerned, Australia Test vice-captain Steven Smith will step up for Cummins in his absence. Having led Australia in 36 times during the course of his 94-match Test career, Smith will be leading them for the third time since being officially named Cummins’ deputy.