“Pat’s the standout fast bowler, is he going to keep bowling himself?”: Ricky Ponting expresses concern around Pat Cummins becoming Australia’s Test captain

Australia’s Test captain: Pat Cummins is the new Australian test captain, but Ricky Ponting has expressed his concerns on the appointment.

The last week has not been great for Australian cricket. Tim Paine stepped down as the captain of the side and now has taken an indefinite break from cricket. After all the speculations, Pat Cummins has been named the new test captain of Australia. He will be Australia’s 47th test captain, whereas he is the first pacer to lead Australia in 65 years. Steve Smith is the new vice-captain, and he is formally back in the leadership role.

There is no doubt about Pat Cummins’ quality, but his workload will increase with the captaincy duties. Australia’s greatest captain Ricky Ponting has also shown the same concerns over Pat Cummins.

Australia’s Test captain: Ricky Ponting expresses concern around Pat Cummins

Since 2017, only Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad have bowled more overs than Cummins in test cricket. Cummins has just missed a couple of the last 35 games of the Australian team. Pat is famous for bowling his long spells, and Ponting has expressed his concerns on the same.

“There were times I reckon last summer when they just had to keep bowling Pat,” Ponting said to cricket.com.au.

“The only concern I have is if it’s the same again, where Pat’s the standout fast bowler, is he going to keep bowling himself? Because the team is going to need it.”

“Because it might go the other way that he doesn’t bowl himself enough because he’s getting physically tired.”

“But sometimes you need someone to push your or direct you, and that’s where I think the vice-captain is going to be important.”

Introducing the 47th captain of the Australian men’s Test team, Pat Cummins 👏 pic.twitter.com/25EAHpTh2P — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) November 26, 2021

Ricky Ponting has backed the selection of Steve Smith as the new vice-captain. According to Ponting, Smith’s experience will help Pat Cummins to lead the side well. Before the sandpaper gate, Smith was the captain of the side, and his record as captain was excellent. He has also insisted that Smith has already served the punishment for the mistakes he did.

“We’ve all made mistakes. We all said at the time it was a severe penalty for all those guys – and it had to be, that’s the way it was at the time. But it’s a long time ago now,” said Ponting.

“He’s played some great cricket since then and has not stepped a foot wrong with anything he’s done in his life since then.

“So as far as I’m concerned, if Cricket Australia think it’s okay, then I’m not surprised they have given him the job.”

Smith may well need to lead again during Cummins’ tenure.