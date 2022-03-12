“If Paul Collingwood can get an MBE, I’m very close for a knighthood”: When Shane Warne mocked Paul Collingwood for his MBE

Shane Warne once mocked Paul Collingwood for his MBE during a session in 2018 for the promotion of his autobiography.

The news of the demise of Shane Warne has shocked the whole cricketing world. Shane Warne was arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He was the first bowler in the world to claim 700 test wickets. He ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt. Warne also bowled the “Ball of the Century” in the 1993 Ashes.

Apart from his on-field records, Warne has had a lot of controversies throughout his career. He failed the drug test ahead of the 2003 World Cup. Warne even passed on the critical information to a bookmaker about the game. He has also been in a rift with Muttiah Muralitharan, Arjuna Ranatunga and Steve Waugh. Despite all the off-field controversies, Warne is hugely admired in the cricketing circuit.

Shane Warne mocks MBE Paul Collingwood

In 2018, Shane Warne was touring the UK to promote his autobiography “No Spin”. He was with journalist Mike Atherton in one of the events, where he was mocking English batter, Paul Collingwood. During the Adelaide test in 2006 Ashes, Paul Collingwood scored a double-century in the first innings to help England reach 551 runs.

Australia won the game by six wickets, but Collingwood’s innings did frustrate them. Warne said that they must have bowled really poor to allow Collingwood to score a double-century. Paul Collingwood was awarded the MBE by the British Queen in 2006 on the back of a successful 2005 Ashes campaign.

“As the game went on I think Paul Collingwood got 200 as well I think,” Warne said, amazed.

“We must have been bowling sh** that day. Mr MBE. Christ Almighty.”

Shane Warne 🤣 He really didn’t rate Paul Collingwood did he 🤣 This is gold pic.twitter.com/4U8ZALjjcA — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) March 12, 2022

Warne reminded the fact that he was included in the top-5 cricketers voted in 2000 along with Sir Vivian Richards, Sir Garfield Sobers, Sir Donald Bradman and Sir Jack Hobbs. Warne mocked Collingwood by saying that if Collingwood can get the MBE, then he deserves a knighthood.

“Just to digress for one second. You talked about the top five cricketers voted in 2000. I think it was Sir Donald Bradman, Sir Jack Hobbs, Sir Garfield Sobers… and Shane Warne,” Warne said.

“I’m still holding out. If Paul Collingwood can get an MBE, I’m very close for a knighthood, I reckon. I must be.”