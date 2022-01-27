Cricket

“They should be told ‘well done’ for even going”: Paul Collingwood supports English players for going through Ashes 2021-22 despite lot of mental fatigue

Ashes 2021-22: England's assistant coach Paul Collingwood has said that the English players deserve appreciation for playing.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"My confidence in Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell is through the roof": Anthony Edwards on wanting to play for the T-Wolves unlike LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Ashes 2021-22: England's assistant coach Paul Collingwood has said that the English players deserve appreciation for playing.
“They should be told ‘well done’ for even going”: Paul Collingwood supports English players for going through Ashes 2021-22 despite lot of mental fatigue

Ashes 2021-22: England’s assistant coach Paul Collingwood has said that the English players deserve appreciation…