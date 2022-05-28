Paytm IPL tickets 2022: Motera Stadium tickets price T20

Paytm IPL tickets 2022: Only a few tickets are left for the Indian Premier League 2022 final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

73 matches being played across six venues for 63 days in the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League have resulted in Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals qualifying for their first and second final match respectively.

Narendra Modi Stadium, sixth and last venue of a COVID-19 affected IPL 2022, will host its second match of the season in the form of the final on Sunday. Since its world-class refurbishment, IPL 2022 is the second season of the biggest T20 tournament in the world to be played in Ahmedabad.

This tweet needs no caption! 😉 pic.twitter.com/ZK62Yu5eiE — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 27, 2022

Paytm IPL tickets 2022

For a venue which was given only a couple of playoff matches, tickets were expected to be sold out within no time. While a large number of spectators had marked their presence in IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan and Royal Challengers Bangalore last night, expect an even bigger crowd for the final match tomorrow.

As a result, in spite of GCA (Gujarat Cricket Association) making arrangements for more tickets for this final match, only tickets in a couple of stands are available at this point in time.

Readers must note that they can book IPL 2022 final match tickets from the website or application of BookMyShow and that there is no provision of IPL final 2022 tickets being available on Paytm Insider. In fact, BookMyShow is the only online platform to have sold all IPL 2022 tickets.

Motera Stadium tickets price T20

As far as the price for 2022 IPL final tickets is concerned, it ranges between INR 800 – INR 14,000. Fans have bought tickets worth INR 800, INR 1,500, INR 2,000, INR 2,500, INR 3,500, INR 4,500, INR 7,500 and INR 14,000. In addition to the match view, ticket prices also depend on other services such as food and beverages (included in some higher priced tickets).