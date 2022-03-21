Paytm IPL tickets 2022: Tata IPL tickets booking 2022 start date

Paytm IPL tickets 2022: IPL 2022 league matches in Mumbai’s three stadiums would go ahead with a crowd capacity of 25%.

It is almost upon us. The start of 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is not even a week away and fans of all the ten franchises are drooling over all the spice and excitement that is in store for the two-month long extravaganza.

Amidst some stringent measures related to COVID-19, the season will go ahead entirely in India, with three venues across Mumbai – Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, DY Patil Stadium and one in Pune – Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) stadium, being handed the responsibility to host the 70 league encounters of the season in a different format until May 22.

The good news for the fans in Mumbai is that the Maharashtra state government has allowed the operation of 55 league matches in Mumbai with a 25% crowd capacity, with no official information on the 15 league matches in Pune as yet.

Paytm IPL tickets 2022

With excitement of the marquee league at its peak, the fans interested in witnessing their favourite players live in the stadiums have been handed an arduous wait by the BCCI, with no official information regarding the sale of tickets- online or otherwise as yet.

With tickets up for grabs set to be quite limited, there is a high possibility that the booking process would take place online altogether via an online ticketing platform. During the previous season, the official website of IPL (http://www.iplt20.com/) was one of the platform where fans had the option to get the seat of their choice reserved.

Having said that, the online ticket booking platform, BookMyShow, did come up with a video tweet bearing the captions #StadiumPeMilo and #staytuned, to provide enough intimation as to where one needs to browse through in order to book one’s match ticket.

