PBKS owner 2022: Owner of Punjab Kings in 2022 IPL

PBKS owner 2022: The Punjab-based franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is owned by four individuals since 2008.

Having not won a single Indian Premier League (IPL) title in the fourteen years of the tournament’s existence, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) have arguably, come up with one of the strongest squads on paper, with a good mix of flamboyant batters, all-rounders and bowlers suited for different stages of the match.

With the likes of power hitters in Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Jonny Bairstow (yet to play for the franchise), and Shahrukh Khan to name a few, the Kings did put on display the same during their first game of the season against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), wherein they chased down the target of 205/2 posted by the latter with six deliveries to spare.

With the franchise set to give it their all to clinch their maiden IPL title, let’s take a look at the owners of the Punjab-based franchise who have laid the foundation stone with its acquisition in the year 2008.

PBKS owner 2022

With a net worth of around INR 359 Crore (as per reports), the Punjab Kings IPL franchise is owned the KPH Dream Cricket Pvt. Ltd, with Mohit Burman, Ness Nusli Wadia, Preity Zinta and Karan Paul as its directors.

Mohit Burman, the promoter and director of Dabur India Ltd., holds 46% stakes in the franchise at present.

Renowned Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, and Ness Wadia from the Wadia Group hold 23% stakes each in the franchise’ ownership.

Karan Paul, the chairperson of Appejay Surrendra Group holds the remaining 8% stakes.

The Punjab Kings, previously named Kings XI Punjab, had their best season during the 2014 edition of the league, wherein they made it to the grand finale, but lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 3 wickets.