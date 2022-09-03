“People get a bit obsessed with his statistics”: Rahul Dravid exclaims Virat Kohli last innings scores are not a concern for team India

Rahul Dravid exclaims Virat Kohli and his contributions to the team continue to remain invaluable; it is not always about 50s or 100s.

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has remarked that the contributions with the bat of former captain Virat Kohli were never really a concern for his team, as they are set to take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the ‘Super 4’ stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, at the Dubai International Stadium.

Virat Kohli smashed his 31st T20I half-century – 59* off 44, against Hong Kong, during India’s second match of the tournament, after returning with a 34-ball 35 against Pakistan earlier.

While the 33-year-old has still not looked at his imperious best with respect to his numbers in the format, fans do sense him regaining his form back, which has experienced a rare slump in his illustrious career so far.

Addressing a press conference ahead of yet another contest against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022, Dravid remarked that Kohli’s stature is such that people cannot help but tend to get obsessed with his numbers and statistics. However, as far as team India is concerned, his previous returns with the bat were never a concern, with his contributions still remaining as invaluable as ever.

“He played really well in the last match. He’s coming back after a one-month break, and it is good to see that he’s come back fresh. Hopefully from here on he can really kick on and have a really good tournament. And for us it is not really about how many runs he makes. I know with Virat, people get obsessed with his numbers and his statistics, but for us it is not really about that. It is about the contributions he can make in different phases in a game, and it doesn’t have to be in 50s or 100s,” exclaimed Dravid.

Rahul Dravid on Virat in the PC. https://t.co/flz7GoPb0d — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) September 3, 2022

Team India will now take on the other three teams in the ‘Super 4’ stage, with the top two sides at the end of it to face each other in the grand finale on September 11.