Cricket

“Perth Ashes test is at 50-50 percent”: Western Australia Cricket Association is unsure of hosting the Ashes test in Perth

The fifth test of the Ashes in Perth's Optus Stadium is now a doubt due to the ongoing border restrictions by the Western Australian government.
Rishikesh Sharma

"Thought I wasn't going to make it man!": 76ers' Joel Embiid discusses his horrific experience with Covid-19 after Double OT loss to the Timberwolves
"How did James Harden have that many turnovers?!": Nets fans savagely boo the Beard in New York after his turnover-heavy game vs the Suns
