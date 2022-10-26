Perth pitch report PAK vs ZIM Super 12 match: Perth Stadium batting or bowling pitch for Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20

Pakistan will take on Zimbabwe in their second match of the ongoing World Cup

Perth pitch report PAK vs ZIM Super 12 match: The Perth Stadium will host its third match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 tomorrow.

After suffering an agonizing loss against India during their opening match of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Melbourne, Pakistan will have to gather themselves up to face Zimbabwe next, during the 24th match of the tournament on Thursday, at the Perth Stadium.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, will be the happier of the two dugouts on the match eve, after managing to somehow eke out a point against South Africa, thanks to the rain Gods, during their first ‘Super 12’ match on Monday.

Having said that, Zimbabwe’s batting order have largely under fired in the tournament so far, especially against the pacers. Had it not been for Sikandar Raza’s contributions during the group stage, the African nation might have well struggled to make it through the ‘Super 12’.

Pakistan’s pace attack, which is one of finest amongst all teams this World Cup, might well make heavy work for the Zimbabwean batters come Thursday.

During the previous match on the Perth Stadium pitch between Australia and Sri Lanka, Aussie skipper Aaron Finch, who had struggled his way to the score of 31 (42), exclaimed post the win that the ball was seaming a long way at the start of the innings with the new ball.

“It was seaming a long way there, if we could get through that, it was important to set-up the back end of the innings, said Finch post his team’s victory at this venue.

Expect a similar surface during the Pakistan versus Zimbabwe ‘Super 12′ match on Thursday as well, with the tinge on grass on the pitch helping the pacers upfront.

However, once the batters have their eyes set in, there might be loads of runs on offer as well, against the pacers and spinners alike, as was evident from Marcus Stoinis’ blistering half-century which saw the Aussies home.