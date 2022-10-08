Perth Stadium T20 average score: Highest successful T20I run chases in Perth T20Is

Perth Stadium T20 average score: The Perth Stadium in Australia will host only its second T20 international today.

As part of their final preparations ahead of the imminent T20 World Cup warm-up matches and the main event, the two World Cup title favourites in England and defending champions Australia will face each other in the first of the three-match T20I series, set to take place at the Perth Stadium on Sunday.

The series would be more about fine tuning the sides for the team management ahead of the all-important showpiece event, while also making sure that the players are kept injury-free as well.

For the England side in particular, this would be the perfect opportunity for the likes of England Test skipper Ben Stokes, who will play his first T20I after March 2021, and their limited Overs skipper Jos Buttler, who had also been out of action for the past couple of months due to injury.

Australia, on the other hand, would be without the services of their three pacers -Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, along with Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell during the first T20I, all of who will join the squad for the last two T20Is in Canberra.

Perth Stadium T20 average score

The Perth Stadium has hosted a total of 22 T20 matches from 2018-2021. The average score across these 22 matches has been 163 runs.

The venue has over past few years, been a high scoring one, with the highest and lowest scores across these matches being 213 and 79 respectively.

Highest successful T20I run chases in Perth T20Is

The Perth Stadium has only hosted a lone T20I till date. The match turned out to be a one-sided contest, where hosts Australia decimated Pakistan by 10 wickets, more than three years ago, in November 2019.

Chasing the paltry total of 106/8 posted by Pakistan, the Aussie pair of David Warner and Aaron Finch had chased the total down with 49 deliveries to spare.

This, thus remains the one and the only successfully chased down total in the format at this venue.