Piyush Chawla IPL 2022: Is Piyush Chawla playing 2022 IPL?

Piyush Chawla IPL 2022: The veteran leg-spinner is the 4th highest wicket-taker of the Indian Premier League history.

It is fair to say that the spinners have certainly dominated the wicket-taking charts in the T20 format. In the Indian Premier League’s history, there are six spinners in the top-10 overall wicket-takers list.

Indian leg-spinner Piyush Chawla is one of the most underrated spinners of IPL history. There has not been much hype about Piyush Chawla in the IPL, but he is the 4th highest wicket-taker in the history of IPL. Chawla has scalped 157 wickets at an economy of 7.88. Only Lasith Malinga, Amit Mishra, and DJ Bravo are above him in the list.

Piyush Chawla has scalped more wickets than spinners like Harbhajan Singh and R Ashwin in IPL. In overall T20s, Chawla has scalped 270 wickets at an economy of 7.43.

Piyush Chawla IPL 2022

Piyush Chawla went unsold in the IPL 2022 auctions. The 33 years old spinner just played eight games in the last two seasons combined, where he managed to scalp seven wickets at an economy of over 9.00.

Relive that glorious boundary by our #Knight Piyush Chawla that helped us clinch our second IPL title in 2014 against @lionsdenkxip.🏆 Watch out for more #GoldenMomentsOfKKR in #IPL2018#KKRHaiTaiyaar #KorboLorboJeetbo pic.twitter.com/75jN0ZGMzF — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 6, 2018

Piyush Chawla has played for four franchises in his career. He was a part of Kings XI Punjab from 2008-2013, whereas he played for Kolkata Knight Riders from 2014-19. Chennai Super Kings bought Chawla in IPL 2020 and he played the IPL 2021 for the Mumbai Indians.

Chawla won the IPL 2014 title with the Kolkata Knight Riders. He scalped 14 wickets in the campaign, whereas he also scored the winning runs in the final against Kings XI Punjab.

The IPL 2022 is set to start from 26 March 2022, whereas the final will be played on 29 May 2022. Chennai Super Kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the first game of the season. It is a usual trend of playing the last year’s finalists in the first game of the season.

To check the full schedule of IPL 2022, click here.