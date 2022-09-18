“Please don’t retire”: Lisa Sthalekar urges Jhulan Goswami to not retire from international cricket post England tour

Lisa Sthalekar urges Jhulan Goswami: The former Australian cricketer wants the Indian veteran to continue playing international cricket.

During the first ODI of India Women’s tour of England 2022 in Hove, England have started their innings on a conservative note after being put in to bat first by India captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

An overall cautious start is a consequence of the hosts losing both opening batters cheaply in the first powerplay itself. Having scored 246 runs in her last three ODI innings a couple of months ago, England’s Emma Lamb was their first batter to be dismissed after she edged a Meghna Singh delivery to India wicket-keeper Yastika Bhatia.

In the next Jhulan Goswami over, Lamb was followed back to the pavilion by her opening partner Tammy Beaumont (7). With the right-handed batter’s front leg going way across, an in-swinger from Goswami had become almost impossible to counter resulting in Beaumont finding herself wanting in front of the stumps.

A 43-run third-wicket partnership between batter Sophia Dunkley and debutant Alice Capsey (19) was brought to an end by India all-rounder Sneh Rana after the latter was caught brilliantly by Kaur at short mid-wicket.

Lisa Sthalekar urges Jhulan Goswami to not retire from international cricket post England tour

Taking the new ball for India in no surprise, Goswami bowled five disciplined overs in a row to complete her first spell at the County Ground today. With her last over being a wicket maiden, Goswami returned with bowling figures of 5-2-8-1 inside the powerplay.

The 39-year old player earned immediate applause from former Australia captain Lisa Sthalekar who appreciated Goswami’s spell and urged her to not retire from international cricket after this series.

Goswami, who hadn’t represented India since the ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand earlier this year, will be retiring from international cricket after this three-match ODI series.