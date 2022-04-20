Pollard retirement: Is Pollard retired from all formats? Will Kieron Pollard play IPL?

Kieron Pollard retirement: The 34-year old cricketer has put curtains on a 15-year old international career.

West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard has retired from international cricket with immediate effect. Currently representing Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League 2022, Pollard took to his social media handles to make the surprising announcement.

Pollard, 34, had made his debut for West Indies in an ODI against South Africa in St George’s. In the following year, Pollard played his maiden T20I against Australia in Bridgetown.

Pollard, who represented West Indies in 224 limited-overs matches, has 4,275 international runs in 196 innings to his name. Having batted at a strike rate of 106.15 across formats, Pollard has three centuries and 19 half-centuries under his belt.

Pollard’s gentle medium-pace propelled him to pick 97 international wickets at an average of 34.52, an economy rate of 6.41 and a strike rate of 32.2.

Despite his decade-and-a-half old international career, Pollard never managed to make it to Test cricket. It is worth mentioning that Pollard’s 123 ODIs are the highest for a player without playing a single Test.

Kieron Pollard retirement

“After careful deliberation I’ve today decided to retire from international cricket,” Pollard said in a video posted on Instagram. “As is the case of many young persons it was a dream of mine to represent the West Indies team from the time I was a boy of 10 years and I’m proud to have represented West Indies cricket for over 15 yeas in both the T20 and ODI forms of the game.”

Having led West Indies in a couple of ODIs in 2013, Pollard was named their white-ball captain in 2019. All in all, Pollard led West Indies in 24 ODIs and 39 T20Is.

Readers must note that Pollard will continue to play in both the IPL and other T20 leagues around the world.