Port of Spain Trinidad Pitch Report For IND vs WI 2nd Test

The second of a two-match Test series between West Indies and India will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval tomorrow onwards. Windsor Park, venue for the first Test in Dominica, received severe criticism for producing a slowish pitch. Hence, it will be interesting to see the nature of the surface this time around.

With rain pouring continuously in Trinidad, India captain Rohit Sharma considered it as a reason for not being able to see the wicket. While the overcast conditions may be helpful for faster bowlers in the second Test, Sharma was adamant against making drastic changes to the Playing XI.

The batting of the home team was in tatters in the first Test and they need a massive improvement in this department. Pacer Kemar Roach will have to lead the bowling department from the front. It would be safe to assume that they can perform better in these conditions.

Port of Spain Trinidad Pitch Report

As far as the batters are concerned, the pitch at the Queen’s Park Oval is expected to be a better one. This is a pitch that won’t slow down from the first day itself. With the Dukes ball in hand, the pacers will doubtlessly get assistance from the surface. The pitch has been under covers and the moisture on the wicket should further aid the fast bowlers. The considerable amount of bounce will also encourage them to bowl bouncers.

The batters may take some time on adjusting to the pace, but once set, a big score can be on the cards. They will be able to play their shots on merit by adjusting to the bounce.

Chasing has not been easy here as the spinners will come into play as the match will progress. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss. We can expect some overs to be lost on different days of the match because of rain.

Ian Bishop Expects a “Better Surface”

Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop believes that a pace-friendly surface will welcome the players in Trinidad. He said that the lead consultant of the venue understands the conditions and will make a better surface.

“There’s a lead consultant on that surface in Trinidad, who, I think, understands and has the resources to prepare a better surface. So, I’m trusting that that will be the case,” Bishop said on ESPNCricinfo.

Bishop also suggested West Indies to include pacer Shannon Gabriel into their Playing XI due to the conditions. Even though he predicted that the hosts will love the conditions here, Bishop admitted that India will still be the favourites to win the match.