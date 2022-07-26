Port of Spain weather forecast 3rd ODI: Queen’s Park Oval weather report IND vs WI 3rd ODI Trinidad

Port of Spain weather forecast 3rd ODI: All to play for the Windies today, as they try to avoid their third successive ODI series defeat.

Despite two relatively commendable performances against India than the ones against Pakistan and Bangladesh in the previous two ODI series, the West Indies, under their skipper Nicholas Pooran could not avoid their eighth consecutive loss, and also their third successive series defeat in the format.

While Mohammed Siraj successfully defended 15 runs in the final Over during the first ODI, Axar Patel snatched victory from their jaws the other day, while playing a match-winning knock during a stiff run-chase.

They are now set to play their third ODI at the same venue today, to go high in confidence for the five-match T20I series which would follow next.

With the third ODI between India and West Indies set to take place tomorrow early morning (local time), the weather at present at the Port of Spain is clear with the sun making an appearance in the city.

By the time the match starts tomorrow morning (09:30 am), the temperature is likely to remain hot with sunlight making its way to shine yet again amongst the intermittent clouds.

However, there is a decent spell of rain predicted at around 01:00 pm (local time), with the chances of precipitation as high as 71%, for a couple of hours.

While the presence of dark clouds would not entirely rule out the possibility of rainfall till 03:00 pm, the weather is expected to clear out by the next hour entirely, with the sun expected to shine nice and bright for the rest of the day time.

All in all, one can expect the rain to play spoilsport during the aforementioned two hour window, but not enough for a possible reduction in the number of Overs, or for the match to be called off.