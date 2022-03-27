Predicted Playing 11 2022: Punjab vs RCB Playing 11 list today IPL match

Punjab vs RCB Playing 11: Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will face each other at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

After a brilliant start to IPL 2022, it’s time for the first double-header of the season. Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in the first game, whereas Punjab Kings will battle Royal Challengers Bangalore in the next one.

Punjab Kings will lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the league game of the IPL 2022. The match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams are in search of their first IPL title. The game will be live on Star Sports from 7.30 PM IST.

The pitch at the DY Patil Stadium has supported both batters and bowlers in the first. This ground has not hosted an IPL game in the last decade. We can expect a fresh batting wicket in this game.

Punjab vs RCB Playing 11

Punjab Kings made a new squad in the auction, and they would want to turn their fortunes around. Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan are the new openers of the side, whereas Liam Livingstone will handle the middle-order. Jonny Bairstow will be a big miss in this game.

Shahrukh Khan will handle the lower order, and the arrival of Odean Smith has been excellent for the side. Sandeep Sharma and Arshdeep Singh will lead the pace attack in the absence of Kagiso Rabada. Rahul Chahar is the leading spinner of the side.

Punjab Kings probable XI vs RCB: Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are in search of their first IPL trophy, and Faf du Plessis will lead them this year. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis are the lead batters of the side, but the absence of Glenn Maxwell is a big miss. The middle-order of the side looks quite weak in this game. Wanindu Hasaranga and David Willey are the all-rounders of this team, and Dinesh Karthik will play the role of finisher. The pace duo of Harshal Patel and Mohammad Siraj will play an important part in this game.

RCB probable XI vs Punjab Kings: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammad Siraj.