Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers BBL 11 match?

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Sydney Thunder will play against Adelaide Strikers in the 32nd game of the ongoing BBL. The match will be played at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney. Sydney Thunder have won four of their seven games in the tournament so far, whereas the Strikers have won one of their seven games. The game will be live on Sony Six from 1:45 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The average 1st innings T20 score at this ground has been 151 runs. The mid-wicket boundaries are small on this ground, and the batters will target that area. Both teams would want to bowl first after winning the toss.

Sydney Thunder preview

Sydney Thunder have won four of their seven games in the tournament, and they defeated Adelaide Strikers in the last game. Alex Hales, Alex Ross, and Tanveer Sangha are Covid positive, and they will miss this game as well. Jason Sangha is in mind-blowing form, whereas Sam Billings has also been great for the side. Daniel Sams is the highest wicket-taker of Sydney Thunder, whereas Saqib Mahmood and Nathan McAndrew have also bowled well. Mohammad Hasnain will make his BBL debut in this game.

Probable XI: Ben Cutting, Matthew Gilkes, Jason Sangha, Sam Billings, Oliver Davies, Daniel Sams, Arjun Nair, Chris Green, Mohammad Hasnain, Nathan McAndrew, Saqib Mahmood.

What a way to finish 2021! 🥳 Thank you again to everyone who worked to ensure we could play tonight’s game safely.#BBL11 #ThunderNation pic.twitter.com/rF3oZlfiBD — Sydney Thunder (@ThunderBBL) December 31, 2021

Adelaide Strikers preview

Adelaide Strikers have just won one of their seven games, and they are in desperate need of a win. Jake Weatherald and Matt Renshaw are looking in good touch, whereas Jon Wells and Thomas Kelly are other important batters of the side. Rashid Khan and Fawad Ahmed will lead the spin-bowling, whereas Garton, Siddle, and Worrall will take care of pace. This team is not looking in great touch at the moment.

Probable XI: Jake Weatherald, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Jon Wells, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen, George Garton, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle, Fawad Ahmed.

Match Prediction

Sydney Thunder will be the favourites to win this game.