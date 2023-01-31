Prithvi Shaw height and weight: How tall is Prithvi Shaw?

Indian batter Prithvi Shaw made his return to the Indian national team in the T20I series against New Zealand. However, two matches of the series are already passed, and he is still sitting on the bench. There is just one more opportunity left for him in the series in Ahmedabad.

Shaw has been one of those players who has impressed everyone with his intent. He is not someone who will wait for the ball to get old but will make it old by smashing it. Shaw has been impressive in the domestic circuit and has shown that he plays with the same approach in both red-ball and white-ball formats.

Shaw scored 283 runs in IPL 2023 at a S/R of 152.97. In Ranji Trophy this season, Shaw has scored 595 runs in 6 matches with the help of 1 century and 1 half-century. He played a knock of 379 runs, which is the highest by any Mumbai batter in Ranji Trophy history.

Prithvi Shaw height and weight

Prithvi Shaw has many times been criticized for his fitness, and it has been considered one of many reasons for his absence from the Indian national cricket team. According to the new selection rules, passing the yo-yo test is a must, and that’s why fitness will play an important part for Shaw as well.

Shaw is not that tall and his height is around 5’6”, Sachin Tendulkar’s height is almost the same as well. Talking about weight, it is a very difficult thing to write about as weight can fluctuate every day. However, Shaw’s weight is said to be around 60 kg. He has struggled with injuries in the past as well, and he would want to keep his fitness in check.

If Shaw can get the chance to play in the 3rd T20I against New Zealand, it will just be his 2nd T20I game. On his T20I debut in 2021 against Sri Lanka, he got out on a golden duck. Shaw certainly would want to add some runs under his belt.