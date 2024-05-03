“We Warned and Asked For Help All Night”: Patrick Beverley Seemingly Defends Throwing a Ball at Pacers Fans In Game 6 Loss

CHICAGO, IL – MARCH 01: Patrick Beverley 21 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts to a call during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at United Center on March 1, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire) NBA, Basketball Herren, USA MAR 01 Bucks at Bulls EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon24030127

Indiana Pacers blew out the Milwaukee Bucks 120-98 in Game 6 of the First Round. The Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo and needed a strong punch from their supporting cast. While Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez delivered 20 points apiece, Patrick Beverley had a tough shooting night. He shot just 3/11 from the floor for six points and his frustration was visible as Bucks’ fate was sealed with around two minutes to go. While sitting on the bench, Pat Bev threw the ball toward a Pacers fan and she got hit in the face.

Advertisement

Afterward, another Pacers fan passed the ball to Beverley but he threw the ball back at the fan in an even more aggressive fashion. The Bucks guard was understandably blasted for his reactions. Later, he took to his X account and, instead of apologizing, dubbed the criticism of his actions as “not fair”.

As per Beverley, the fan was the instigator while he merely retaliated after his pleas to remove the fans were unheard,

“Not Fair at all. Exchanged between a fan and our ball club all night. We warned and asked for help all night. Not fair.”

In another tweet, he did admit that he should behave in a better manner. However, he didn’t apologize to the Pacers fans at any point.

Perhaps the Pacers fans had been spraying some NSFW words towards Patrick Beverley which riled him up. Home fans often treat visiting players in such a way so Beverley could have been on their radar all night. However, his actions have drawn widespread condemnation as people expect the 35-year-old NBA vet to know better.

Charles Barkley also criticized Pat Bev for his conduct. “Listen, I’ve done stupid stuff and I got criticized. That’s just wrong. He’s gonna get suspended for that. And that’s gonna be a good one, too. ‘Cause he didn’t do it once. He did it twice,” Barkley stated on ‘Inside the NBA’.

This is not the only instance where Beverley has drawn the ire of prominent personalities. In another example, he called out an ESPN reporter for “not subscribing” to him.

Patrick Beverley didn’t take the series loss well

Beverley’s exasperation hit whole new levels during the post-game conference. He refused to entertain ESPN’s Malinda Adams because she was “not subscribed” to the podcast. He even later asked her to move the mic away, prompting her to leave his space altogether. Adams has been ESPN’s field producer for over a decade and is well-respected in the company.

“You subscribed to my Pod?… You can’t interview me then. No disrespect…Get that mic out of my face, please?… Can you move that mic please or just get out of the circle for me please ma’am?” Beverley told the veteran producer.

The 35-year-old expectedly received widespread backlash. Many NBA fans were upset due to his conduct. Apart from that, ESPN’s analyst Brian Windhorst also expected better from Beverley and touched upon how Malinda Adams is one of the most respected figures in the sports media.

These actions certainly don’t seem fit for an NBA player. Fans’ emotions can erupt at such times, however, stooping to physical altercations does not seem good for Pat Bev or the league.