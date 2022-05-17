Priyam Garg stats: Kane Williamson at Number 3 IPL stats

Priyam Garg stats: Kane Williamson has confirmed that Priyam Garg will open with Abhishek Sharma in the IPL 2022 game against Mumbai.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are up against Mumbai Indians in the 65th league game of Indian Premier League 2022. The game is being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

This is a do-or-die game for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, whereas Mumbai Indians are already out of the tournament. Mumbai Indians brought in Mayank Markande and Sanjay Yadav in place of Hrithik Shokeen and Kumar Kartikeya in this game.

Priyam Garg stats

Sunrisers Hyderabad made a couple of changes to their playing eleven for the game against Mumbai Indians. Priyam Garg and Fazal Farooqi came in for Shashankh Singh and Marco Jansen. Williamson also said that Priyam Garg will bat at the top-order with Abhishek Sharma.

“Priyam Garg comes in for Shashank and Fazal Farooqi comes in for Marco Jansen. Just tactical changes, things are getting tight and we just need to adjust quickly. Nice opportunity for Priyam to play at the top of the order with Abhishek Sharma,” Kane Williamson said at the toss.

We have a new opening partnership tonight. Get us a good start here, Priyam and Abhi! #MIvSRH #OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise #TATAIPL — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 17, 2022

Priyam Garg was re-signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2022 auction. He has played 19 IPL games across 2020 and 2021, where he has scored 205 runs at a poor average of 14.64, where 51* has been his highest score. It is clear that Priyam Garg has not been at his best in the IPL.

In overall T20s, Priyam Garg has scored 518 runs at 17.86, with the help of three half-centuries. It is clear that Priyam does not possess great T20 numbers.

Kane Williamson at Number 3 IPL stats

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson has been struggling to find his feet in the tournament so far. He has just scored 208 runs this season at 18.90, whereas his S/R has been 92.85. Kane Williamson is expected to bat at number three in this game as Priyam is expected to open the innings with Abhishek Sharma.

At number three slot, Willamson has played 40 innings in the IPL, where he has scored 1268 runs at 39.63, courtesy of 12 half-centuries. Williamson loves to bat at the number three slot in international cricket as well.