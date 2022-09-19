“Probably be a new role”: Pat Cummins predicts Cameron Green to play a new role in T20I Playing XI on India tour

Pat Cummins predicts Cameron Green to play a new role: The Australian Test captain is confident of a rookie all-rounder doing well in India.

Australia T20I vice-captain Pat Cummins has expressed excitement at the prospect of rookie all-rounder Cameron Green looking set to play his first international match in India.

Australia, who are in India for a short three-match T20I series before the all-important ICC T20 World Cup at home, are almost certain of including Green into their Playing XI especially in the absence of Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis.

If the same happens during the first India-Australia T20I in Mohali tomorrow, it will only be Green’s second T20I after making a debut in the format in Pakistan earlier this year. Green, who played two back-to-back impact-generating innings against New Zealand at home earlier this month, would be looking to extend his ODI form although in completely different conditions and circumstances.

“It’s exciting to see Greeny [Cameron Green] get a chance. I don’t think he’s ever played in India before. So, that’s always a new [challenge]. T20 cricket here is slightly different to anywhere else in the world. So, I look forward to seeing him get his chance,” Cummins said about Green in a video posted by cricket.com.au.

Pat Cummins predicts Cameron Green to play a new role in T20I Playing XI on India tour

Unlike his contemporaries, Green has hardly got opportunities in the shortest format. The 23-year old player has played all of 14 T20s since making his debut for Perth Scorchers during Big Bash League 2018-19.

Furthermore, a total of 10 batting and two bowling innings in T20s have further denied Green in putting on display his potential in this format. While he has mostly batted at No. 7 in his limited T20 career, Cummins has hinted at a “new role” for Green on this tour. A capable top-order batter, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the team management asks Green to bat among the Top Four.

ALSO READ: Pat Cummins shows hesitancy in taking up Australia ODI captaincy role

“I don’t know how he will slot into the line-up. It will probably be a new role wherever he is and like he’s shown any other time he’s had a chance. He learns pretty quickly and he gets up to speed right away,” Cummins added.