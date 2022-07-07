Providence Stadium Guyana T20 records: Guyana cricket stadium highest innings total in T20 international

Providence Stadium Guyana T20 records: Providence Stadium will be hosting an international match after just over 11 months.

The third T20I of the ongoing Bangladesh’s tour of West Indies will be played in Guyana tonight. Leading the three-match series 1-0, the hosts would be keen to register another victory in a bid to clinch the series. Yet to win a match on this tour, Bangladesh have a lot of areas to improve on ahead of a three-match ODI series.

Providence Stadium, whose last two international matches had been a couple of washed out T20Is against Pakistan just over 11 months ago, will be hosting its 11th T20I on Thursday. With three out of 10 Guyana T20Is washed out due to rain, chances are that weather might play spoilsport in this match as well.

Having played just six out of 10 T20Is here, West Indies have won and lost a couple of matches each. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be playing their first-ever T20I at this venue. That being said, they have won two and lost one out of their three ODIs at the Providence Stadium in the past.

Providence Stadium Guyana T20 records

Highest T20I run-scorers in Guyana are Mahela Jayawardene (181), Eoin Morgan (100), Nicholas Pooran (79), Kieron Pollard (79) and Rishabh Pant (65). Aaprt from West Indies captain Pooran, vice-captain Rovman Powell (32) is the only other batter among players taking part in this series to have taken part in a Guyana T20I.

Highest T20I wicket-takers at the Providence Stadium are Daren Sammy (5), Dwayne Bravo (5), Scott Styris (4), Jason Holder (4) and Nathan McCullum (4). No other bowler in the current West Indian squad has played a T20I here in the past.

Highest innings total at Providence Stadium Guyana