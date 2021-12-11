Cricket

PSL 2022 retention list: Full list of retained players of all six Pakistan Super League teams

PSL 2022 retention list: Full list of retained players of all six Pakistan Super League teams
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Staples Center belongs to Shaq and Kobe Bryant forever!": NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal shockingly admits he is glad the Lakers' iconic arena is being renamed
Next Article
“Jaren Jackson Jr, LeBron James can’t guard you!”: Grizzlies fan instantly regrets heckling the Lakers superstar as he locks down JJJ
Cricket Latest News
PSL 2022 retention list: Full list of retained players of all six Pakistan Super League teams
PSL 2022 retention list: Full list of retained players of all six Pakistan Super League teams

PSL 2022 retention list: The SportsRush brings you the full list of retained players of…