PSL 2022 retention list: Full list of retained players of all six Pakistan Super League teams

PSL 2022 retention list: The SportsRush brings you the full list of retained players of all six Pakistan Super League teams.

Pakistan Super League 2022 is set to start on 27 January 2022 in Karachi’s National Stadium. Ahead of the Draft, all the eight teams of PSL have announced their retentions for the upcoming seasons.

The teams were allowed to retain up to eight players, and apart from Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans, every team has used the full quota. Let’s have a look at the retentions of all the six teams.

PSL 2022 Retention List

Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans have retained their captain Mohammad Rizwan in the platinum category. Apart from him, the bowling duo of Imran Tahir and Shahnawaz Dahani is also retained. They have traded James Vince and Shahid Afridi to Quetta Gladiators.

Retained Players: Mohammad Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw (both Platinum), Imran Tahir (Diamond, Mentor), Sohaib Maqsood (Diamond), Khushdil Shah (Gold, Brand Ambassador), Shahnawaz Dahani and Shan Masood (both Gold)

Karachi Kings

The Kings have retained their captain, Babar Azam, whereas ex-captain Imad Wasim is also there. Mohammad Amir is also on the list, whereas the overseas duo of Mohammad Nabi and Joe Clarke is also there.

Retained Players: Babar Azam, Imad Wasim (both Platinum), Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nabi (both Diamond), Joe Clarke (Gold, Brand Ambassador), Aamir Yamin, Sharjeel Khan (both Gold) and Mohammad Ilyas (Silver)

Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi have some big players in their retentions. Liam Livingstone is there in the list, whereas Haider Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, and Shoaib Malik are also there. Saqib Mahmood is also back with the team, whereas Tom Kohler-Cademore has also hung on.

Retained Players: Liam Livingstone, Wahab Riaz (both Platinum), Haider Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik (all Diamond), Hussain Talat (Gold), Saqib Mahmood (Gold, Brand Ambassador) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Silver)

Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars have released Fakhar Zaman ahead of the draft. Shaheen Afridi and Rashid Khan are back with them, whereas Hafeez and Wiese are also on the list. Sohail Akhtar is also in the retentions.

Retained Players: Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi (both Platinum), Haris Rauf (Diamond, Brand Ambassador), David Wiese, Mohammad Hafeez (both Diamond), Ahmed Daniyal, Sohail Akhtar and Zeeshan Ashraf (all Silver)

Quetta Gladiators

The Gladiators have traded the trio of Shahid Afridi, James Vince, and Iftekhar Ahmed before the Draft. Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammad Hasnain will again represent the Gladiators in PSL 2022.

Retained Players: James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed (both Platinum), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz (both Diamond), Shahid Afridi (Gold, Mentor), Mohammad Hasnain (Gold, Brand Ambassador) and Naseem Shah (Gold)

Islamabad United

Islamabad United have exchanged Iftekhar Ahmed with Azam Khan. Alex Hales is back with the United side, whereas the duo of Asif Ali and Hasan Ali is also there. Emerging player of last year Mohammad Wasim Jr. is now a gold category player.

Retained Players: Asif Ali, Hasan Ali (both Platinum), Faheem Ashraf (Diamond), Shadab Khan (Diamond, Brand Ambassador), Alex Hales (Gold, Mentor), Azam Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr (both Gold) and Paul Stirling (Silver)