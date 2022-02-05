Erin Holland husband: Ben Cutting wife Erin Holland reacts worriedly as Cutting mistimes flick off Mohammad Nabi

Ben Cutting wife Erin Holland: The all-rounder from Peshawar Zalmi missing a flick invoked an instant reaction from his wife.

During the 11th match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi, Peshawar Zalmi all-rounder Ben Cutting mis-timed a flick to create some confusion.

It all happened on the penultimate delivery of the 14th over when Cutting aimed at flicking Karachi Kings all-rounder Mohammad Nabi only to inside-edge the ball on to his pads.

With Kings wicket-keeper Sahibzada Farhan’s gloves touching the stumps, it appeared at first that the batter has been bowled. It was only afterwards that the confusion was cleared.

Cutting’s wife and illustrious presenter Erin Holland, who was present at the National Stadium as part of a three-member presenter panel, reacted instantly to the situation. Holland, who seemed to be worried assuming her husband’s dismissal initially, laughed off the matter when the broadcaster’s camera was on her.

Promoted in the batting order to No. 5, Cutting failed to get going scoring a 22-ball 24 in the business end of the innings. The 35-year old player wasn’t required to bowl as the visitors successfully defended a 174-run target.

Ben Cutting wife Erin Holland reacts as husband misses flick in PSL 2022

Playing his second PSL season, Cutting has just managed 60 runs in four innings at an average and strike rate of 20 and 127.65 respectively. Additionally, Cutting has bowled 17 deliveries across two innings without picking a wicket till now this season.

As far as Zalmi are concerned, the Wahab Riaz-led team has won and lost two matches each to be at the fourth position on the points table and will be playing their next match against defending champions Multan Sultans tonight.