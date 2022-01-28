PSL 7 commentators: Full list of commentators for Pakistan Super League 2022

PSL 7 commentators: The SportsRush present before you a list of commentators working in Pakistan Super League 2022.

The first match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League didn’t quite turn out to be a fascinating encounter it was expected to be but there still are 33 more matches to go to speak highly about Pakistan’s premier T20 competition.

Chasing a below par 125-run target, defending champions Multan Sultans registered a clinical 7-wicket victory on the back of captain Mohammad Rizwan scoring a match-winning 52* (47) comprising of five fours and a six.

Asked to bat first by Rizwan, all Karachi Kings could manage was 124/5 in 20 overs at the National Stadium. Despite playing at home, Kings’ innings never really got going barring opening batter Sharjeel Khan scoring 43 (31) with the help of three fours and sixes each. With five out of their seven batters including captain Babar Azam (29-ball 23) scoring at a strike rate of <90, Karachi have themselves to be blamed for a loss in the season opener.

Veteran Sultans spinner Imran Tahir was the pick of the bowlers with bowling figures of 4-0-16-3 including dismissals of Sharjeel, Mohammad Nabi (10) and Tom Lammonby (1) last night. Apart from Tahir’s Man of the Match performance, Multan spinner Khushdil Shah and pacer Shahnawaz Dahani picked a wicket apiece.

PSL 7 commentators

Among the leading T20 leagues in the world, PSL 2022 comprises of a star-studded 11-member commentary panel which includes five overseas commentators from four different countries.

Former England captain David Gower, former England batter Nick Knight, former New Zealand fast bowler Danny Morrison, former Zimbabwe fast bowler Mpumelelo Mbangwa and renowned commentator Mike Haysman are the five overseas commentators in PSL 7.

As far as Pakistani commentators are concerned, former Pakistan captain and coach Waqar Younis, former captain Sana Mir, former batters Bazid Khan and Marina Iqbal, former spinner Urooj Mumtaz and commentator Tariq Saeed are part of a six-member team.

PSL commentators 2022 – Waqar Younis, David Gower, Sana Mir, Nick Knight, Danny Morrison, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Urooj Mumtaz, Bazid Khan, Marina Iqbal, Mike Haysman, Tariq Saeed.