Pakistan Super League 2022 Live Telecast Channel in India and Pakistan: When and where to watch PSL 2022 in UK and USA?

Pakistan Super League 2022 Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of PSL 2022.

The seventh season of the Pakistan Super League will commence in less than 24 hours from now. Hosts Karachi Kings will take on defending champions Multan Sultans in the season opener at the National Stadium on Thursday.

The month-long 34-match tournament will witness six teams facing each other twice in home and away format. 30 league matches (10 for each team) will be followed by the qualifiers which will be played between February 23-27. The league stage of PSL 2022 will comprise of six double-headers.

As far as the venues are concerned, only National Stadium (Karachi) and Gadaffi Stadium (Lahore) will be hosting PSL 2022 matches due to the presence of COVID-19.

Taking a leaf out of The Hundred and ICC’s book, teams found guilty of slow over rates will have to do without a fifth fielder outside the 30-yard circle in the business end of an innings.

Pakistan Super League 2022 Live Telecast Channel in India and Pakistan

Sony Sports Network will be televising Pakistan Super League 2022 in India. In the absence of an official confirmation with respect to the exact channels for now, fans are suggested to have a look at all Sony’s channels especially if PSL 2022 matches aren’t available on Sony SIX.

Online users can stream the tournament on Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV. It is worth mentioning that fans no longer have the option of watching the match on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are no longer available on this platform.

Local fans in Pakistan have multiple options of following PSL 2022. Popular television channels A Sports, PTV Sports and TEN Sports will be televising all the matches.

Date – 27/01/2022 (Thursday) – 27/02/2022 (Sunday).

Match start Time – 07:00 PM (Pakistan) and 07:30 PM (India).

TV Channel – Sony Sports Network (South Asia outside Pakistan) and A Sports, PTV Sports and TEN Sports (Pakistan).

Online platform – Sony LIV (South Asia outside Pakistan) and Daraz app and Tapmad TV (Pakistan).

When and where to watch PSL 2022 in UK and USA?

Promoting a worldwide coverage of their premier T20 competition, PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) have arranged many options regarding PSL 2022 for fans living outside Asia.

UK and Australia’s tried and tested Sky Sports and Fox Sports will be televising PSL 2022 matches for their fans. Australian fans will also have the option of streaming PSL 2022 on Tapmad TV.

Talking about USA, Willow TV and Flow Sports will be televising matches in North America and Caribbean respectively. Fans in New Zealand and South Africa will have to switch to Sky Sport and Super Sport for live telecast of this season of PSL.