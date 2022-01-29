PSL 7 Points Table 2022: Heres how team stands after initial two games of Pakistan Super League 2022

PSL 7 Points Table: The 2022 edition of the Pakistan Super League is underway in Karachi and the table moved a bit after two games.

Pakistan Super League 2022 is up and running in Karachi, and we have seen a couple of great games. There have been some Covid cases, but it is a normal routine across the world now.

The defending champions Multan Sultans faced Karachi Kings in the opening game of the tournament. Babar Azam led Karachi Kings failed in the first game, and the Sultans got their first won of the season. Babar Azam struggled in the first game, but Sharjeel Khan proved his mettle with the bat. The evergreen Imran Tahir took three wickets for the Sultans. Courtesy of Mohammad Rizwan’s half-century, the Sultans easily won the game by seven wickets.

In the 2nd game of the season, the Quetta Gladiators were up against Peshawar Zalmi. The Gladiators were missing the services of Shahid Afridi, whereas the Zalmis were missing their captain Wahab Riaz. Both of them were out due to Covid. This game produced some brilliant action for cricket fans with boundaries all around. Quetta Gladiators managed to score 190 runs in the first innings. English opener Will Smeed missed his century by just three runs, whereas Ahsan Ali also played a fine knock of 73 runs. Peshawar Zalmi chased the target with two balls to spare, Shoaib Malik and Hussain Talat proved their batting powers.

PSL 7 Points Table

After two games, the points table has undergone some movements. With victories, Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi are at the top positions, whereas with defeats, Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators are at the bottom. Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars have not played a game yet.

Teams Played Won Lost Points NRR Multan Sultans 1 1 0 2 +0.673 Peshawar Zalmi 1 1 0 2 +0.212 Lahore Qalandars 0 0 0 0 0.00 Islamabad United 0 0 0 0 0.00 Quetta Gladiators 1 0 1 0 -0.212 Karachi Kings 1 0 1 0 -0.673

There is a double-header on 29 January 2022. Multan Sultans will face Lahore Qalandars in the afternoon game, whereas Karachi Kings will be up against Quetta Gladiators in the evening.