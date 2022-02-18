PSL 7 points table: PSL 2022 standings today

PSL 7 points table: Registering their highest PSL 7 score of on Friday, Multan Sultans registered yet another victory to sit atop the table.

During the 25th match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League between Multan Sultans and the Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the Sultans, continuing with their dream run in the league so far, thrashed Sarfaraz Ahmed’s unit by 117 runs.

While the outcome would have done no harm to Mohammad Rizwan’s Sultans- who had already advanced through to the knock-out stage with 7 wins off 8 matches, it did made a significant dent to the Gladiators’ chances, who find themselves at the 5th position in the points table, with only 3 wins off 9 games, at the now Net Run Rate of -0.917.

Multan Sultans, on the back of their in-form openers- Shan Masood (57 off 38) and Mohammad Rizwan (83 off 54), and their 32-year-old Proteas batter Rilee Rossouw (71 off 26) posted a humongous 245/3 after their 20 Overs- the highest team total of the season so far.

In reply, the Gladiators, despite aggressive batting contributions from opener Jason Roy (38 off 19) and Umar Akmal (50 off 23) at No.4, kept losing wickets at regular intervals, to end their innings at 128 with 4.1 Overs to spare, thereby falling short of as many as 117 runs of the target.

In the second encounter of the day, Babar Azam’s Karachi Kings- who have had a torrid season so far losing all of their 8 previous matches, are up against Shaheen Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars, placed second at the table presently.

PSL 7 points table

Multan Sultan’s victory today has also cleared Lahore Qalandars’ path towards the playoffs. The Qalandars have so far, won 5 matches out of 7, with three league games still to go.

Karachi Kings have remained unmoved from the bottom spot, and have already crashed out of the tournament.