PSL 7 standings: Points Table of PSL 2022 today

PSL 7 standings: A total of eight games have been played in the Pakistan Super League so far and the points table has taken some movement.

The 7th season of the Pakistan Super League is underway in Pakistan. Karachi is hosting the first phase of the tournament, whereas Lahore will host the second phase. Pakistan Super League was started in 2016, and a total of six seasons have been played so far. Islamabad United has won a couple of titles, whereas Peshawar, Multan, Karachi, and Quetta have won one title each.

We have seen some excellent cricket in the tournament so far. Shan Masood has been leading the run-scorers chart with 240 runs, whereas Fakhar Zaman is at the 2nd position with 182 runs. Fakhar Zaman has also scored the only century of the tournament so far. Paul Stirling and Alex Hales have also shown some fireworks for the Islamabad side, whereas Tim David is also hitting some huge sixes.

To everyone’s surprise, Khushdil Shah is leading the wicket-taking chart. The all-rounder has scalped nine wickets in just four games for the Multan Sultans. Shah’s teammates Imran Tahir and David Willey follow him with seven wickets each in the tournament. Rashid Khan has just played a couple of games, and he is also looking in great form. The pitches have been great for batting this season, and the bowling has been tough.

PSL 7 standings

The defending champions Multan Sultans have been dominating the tournament. Sultans have won all four of their games in the tournament, and they are leading the table. They are the only team to win games while defending the target. Karachi Kings, on the other hand, are in search of their first win of the season. They have lost all three of their games in the tournament so far.

Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators, and Lahore Qalandars have won one game each. They are just separated by the NRR.

Teams Played Won Lost Points NRR Multan Sultans 4 4 0 6 +0.620 Islamabad United 2 1 1 2 +0.673 Quetta Gladiators 3 1 2 2 +0.486 Lahore Qalandars 2 1 1 2 +0.106 Peshawar Zalmi 2 1 1 2 -1.052 Karachi Kings 3 0 3 0 -0.998

Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns against Lahore Qalandars on 2 February 2022 at the National Stadium in Karachi.