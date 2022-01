PSL 7 schedule 2022 time table: Pakistan Super League 2022 schedule and fixtures

PSL 7 schedule 2022: The SportsRush present for you full list of schedule and fixtures of Pakistan Super League 2022.

Hosts Karachi Kings and defending champions Multan Sultans are all in readiness of playing against each other in Pakistan Super League 2022 season opener at the National Stadium tonight.

PSL, Pakistan’s premier T20 competition, being played in Pakistan in an ICC T20 World Cup year holds a lot of importance not just for Pakistan but also for all other participating players. A breakout PSL season has it in it for players to be fast-tracked into their national squads.

A 32-day tournament comprising of 34 matches, PSL 2022 has space for only five double-headers. While the league stage will be played between January 27 – February 21, the qualifying round will be played between February 23-27.

ALSO READ: When and where to watch PSL 2022 in India and Pakistan?

Owing to COVID-19 restrictions, PSL 2022 will be played at only two venues. While Karachi will hold the first 16 matches, Lahore will host the remaining 18 matches including all the four matches of the second round.

PSL 7 schedule 2022 time table

January 27 – Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans in Karachi at 19:30 hours (IST)

January 28 – Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi at 19:30 hours (IST)

January 29 – Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars in Karachi at 14:30 hours (IST)

January 29 – Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators in Karachi at 19:30 hours (IST)

January 30 – Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United in Karachi at 14:30 hours (IST)

January 30 – Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars in Karachi at 19:30 hours (IST)

January 31 – Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans in Karachi at 19:30 hours (IST)

February 1 – Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans in Karachi at 19:30 hours (IST)

February 2 – Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars in Karachi at 19:30 hours (IST)

February 3 – Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United in Karachi at 19:30 hours (IST)

February 4 – Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi at 19:30 hours (IST)

February 5 – Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars in Karachi at 14:30 hours (IST)

February 5 – Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans in Karachi at 19:30 hours (IST)

February 6 – Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United in Karachi at 19:30 hours (IST)

February 7 – Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars in Karachi at 19:30 hours (IST)

Intezar khatam. The #HBLPSL7 kicks off today and we are waiting to see you at the NSK for the curtain raiser and the match.

Today the defending champions @MultanSultans led by @iMRizwanPak will face home team @KarachiKingsARY captained by @babarazam258 🤩#LevelHai pic.twitter.com/7wpzcwxldY — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) January 27, 2022

February 10 – Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi in Lahore at 19:30 hours (IST)

February 11 – Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans in Lahore at 19:30 hours (IST)

February 12 – Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators in Lahore at 19:30 hours (IST)

February 13 – Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings in Lahore at 14:30 hours (IST)

February 13 – Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators in Lahore at 19:30 hours (IST)

February 14 – Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings in Lahore at 19:30 hours (IST)

February 15 – Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators in Lahore at 19:30 hours (IST)

February 16 – Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings in Lahore at 19:30 hours (IST)

February 17 – Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi in Lahore at 19:30 hours (IST)

February 18 – Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators in Lahore at 19:30 hours (IST)

February 19 – Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United in Lahore at 19:30 hours (IST)

February 20 – Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings in Lahore at 14:30 hours (IST)

February 20 – Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United in Lahore at 19:30 hours (IST)

February 21 – Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi in Lahore at 19:30 hours (IST)

February 23 – Qualifier in Lahore at 19:30 hours (IST)

February 24 – Eliminator 1 in Lahore at 19:30 hours (IST)

February 25 – Eliminator 2 in Lahore at 19:30 hours (IST)

February 27 – Final in Lahore at 19:30 hours (IST)