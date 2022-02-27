PSL 7 trophy picture: PSL 2022 final trophy revealed

PSL 7 trophy picture: Defending champions Multan Sultans take on the Lahore Qalandars in the grand finale of PSL 2022 today.

During the grand finale encounter of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League, Lahore Qalandars have won the Toss and elected to bat first against Multan Sultans at the jam-packed Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Multan have been boosted with the return of their overseas star this season-Tim David after him missing the ‘Qualifier’ match due to COVID-19 on Wednesday. On the other hand, Lahore have left out their overseas English wicket-keeper batter Phil Salt after a few ordinary outings with the bat, replacing him with Pakistan’s Zeeshan Ashraf.

Both the teams would play only their second final in the tournament’s seven season history. While Multan lifted the PSL title the previous season, Lahore lost the 2019/20 final against the Karachi Kings.

Both the teams finished at the top of the points table after the end of the league stage this season. With Mohammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultans having lost just a solitary match this year, no points for guessing which team would start as favorites in today’s epic clash.

On the other hand, Shaheen Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars lost against Multan during the ‘Qualifier’ match and would have their eye on a redemption and most importantly on the coveted silverware which has eluded them until now.

PSL 7 trophy picture

Earlier, before the commencement of the final, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja unveiled the all-important PSL 7 title trophy in the presence of the enthusiastic fans at the glittering Gaddafi Stadium during the closing ceremony.

For more Cricket-related news, click here.