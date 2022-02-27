Man of the Match today PSL final: Who was awarded Man of the Match in PSL 7 final between Multan and Lahore?

Man of the Match today PSL final: Lahore Qalandars lifted their maiden PSL title by defeating the defending champions Multan Sultans.

During the grand finale of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars defeated the Multan Sultans by 42 runs to lift their maiden PSL title.

Despite all the massive build-up to the finale, it did turn out to be a one-sided affair for the Cricket fans, but the Qalandars just could not have been happier post the result, given the sheer dominance with which Sultans played throughout the tournament.

Chasing a challenging total of 180/5 posted by Lahore after opting to bat first, Multan side got off to a flier only for a certain 41-year-old Mohammad Hafeez to then get rid of their best batter cum skipper Mohammad Rizwan for 14 (12) during the 4th Over.

With the in-form Shan Masood (19 off 15) getting Run-out the very next Over, Multan lost another couple of their batters to find themselves on the back foot at the 10-Over mark with the scorecard reading 58/4.

With the required run-rate skyrocketing with each passing Over, and with the Sultans failing to up the ante, the equation finally came down to 61 runs required off the final three Overs, with only three wickets remaining.

Earlier, even Lahore got off to poor start having lost their top 3 batters, including the in-form Fakhar Zaman (3 off 6) within the first 3 Overs.

But, Mohammad Hafeez, without a single score in excess of 50 in the tournament till tonight, smashed a 46-ball 69, with the assistance of 9 Fours and a Six to take his team’s total to 137/4 before getting dismissed during the 18th Over.

You cannot ignore the experience whenever you talk about big stage and Mohammad Hafeez has performed exactly what his responsibility was in the final. M Hafeez thorough out his career has answered his critics with an excellent knock the moment there’s criticism on him!👏#PSLFinal — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) February 27, 2022

Lahore’s two overseas superstars this season- David Wiese (28* off 8) and Harry Brook (41* off 22) joined hands to stitch together a 43-run stand for the 6th wicket in mere 16 deliveries to propel the total to the 180-run mark.

Lahore, in fact, smashed 77 runs in the final 5 Overs to take the field then with the much needed momentum and confidence behind their backs.

The 35-year-old left-arm spinner Asif Afridi, with figures of 4-0-19-3, was the pick of the bowlers for Lahore during Multan’s unsuccessful chase.

Man of the Match today PSL final

Mohammad Hafeez, for his stellar knock, coupled with excellent bowling figures of 4-0-23-2, at an economy rate of 5.8 rpo was deservedly adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’ and the final.

“I want to thank each and everyone here and thanks to management for believing in my ability as well. We all know it’s all about absorbing pressure in the final. The good partnership between me and Brook got us back into the game. We have been working hard for the last 7 years and they now got the reward for all the hardwork. I am proud of how he (Shaheen Afridi) lead the team. He gave us full authority and gave us the freedom to express ourselves, I want to offer him special congratulations,” exclaimed Mohammad Hafeez post winning the award.