PSL 7 umpires: Full list of umpires and match referees in Pakistan Super League 2022

PSL 7 umpires: Pakistan Cricket Board have arranged for a 12-member umpiring panel for Pakistan Super League 2022.

Defending champions Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will lock horns against each other on the third day of Pakistan Super League 2022. In what will be the first PSL 2022 double-header day, Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators will be playing the second match at the same venue.

While the first PSL 7 match between Sultans and hosts Karachi Kings ended up being a lacklustre contest, the second one between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi was a fascinating one last night.

Chasing a 191-run target, Zalmi had sealed the chase in the last over with five wickets in hand primarily due to an 81-run partnership for the fourth wicket between stand-in captain Shoaib Malik (48*) and batter Hussain Talat (52).

Here’s a debutant the HBL PSL and it’s fans will remember! @will_smeed is our player of the match tonight. #HBLPSL7 l #LevelHai l #QGvMS pic.twitter.com/19B29e0R5P — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) January 28, 2022

PSL 7 umpires

PSL 2022 season opener witnessed international umpires namely Aleem Dar and Richard Illingworth officiating the match. The second match comprised of Ahsan Raza and Michael Gough as the two on-field umpires.

It is worth mentioning that PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) have made arrangements for as many as 12 umpires and five match referees for a 32-day long PSL 7 comprising of 34 matches which will be played across two venues in Karachi and Lahore.

Readers must note that Dar, Illingworth and Gough are all part of ICC’s (International Cricket Council) Elite Panel of Umpires. Among the five match referees, Sri Lanka’s Ranjan Madugalle is a member of ICC’s Elite Panel of Match Referees.

The presence of multiple elite officials speak highly about the standards of PSL. The presence of these ace names have it in them to provide a huge learning curve to other Pakistani umpires and match referees.

Full list of umpires and match referees in Pakistan Super League 2022

Umpires – Ahsan Raza, Aleem Dar, Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Afridi, Imran Jawed, Imitiaz Iqbal, Michael Gough, Nasir Hussain, Rashid Riaz, Richard Illingworth, Shozab Raza, Waleed Yaqub.

Match referees – Ali Naqvi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Javed, Ranjan Madugalle, Roshan Mahanama.