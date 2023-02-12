PSL 8 schedule time and date: PSL 2023 schedule and fixtures match list

Both PSL 7 finalists with the trophy.

Cricket fans won’t feel the dearth of T20 leagues despite three tournaments coming to an end within a couple of days because of the imminent commencement of another high-profile competition in Pakistan Super League.

The eighth edition of Pakistan’s cricket carnival will kick-start with a rematch of the final match from the previous season. Multan Cricket Stadium, which had last hosted a PSL match three years ago, will be hosting Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars on Monday.

With this season of the PSL to be wholly conducted in Pakistan, venues other than Karachi and Lahore will be hosting the tournament for the first time since 2020. Other than the three aforementioned cities, Rawalpindi will also be hosting matches this year. The number of matches by per city are Karachi (10), Rawalpindi (10), Lahore (9) and Multan (5).

In what would’ve been a refreshing development, Quetta was expected to become the fifth PSL 8 venue but the talks didn’t materialize due to the weather-related restrictions in Pakistan’s biggest province (by area).

“The main reason is extreme weather in Quetta and also the delay in starting the preparations for the extravaganza,” a PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) official had told The News last month while expressing hope around the Bugti Stadium likely to host a few matches during PSL 2024.

PSL 8 schedule time and date

February 13 – Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars in Multan at 08:00 PM

February 14 – Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi at 08:00 PM

February 15 – Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators in Multan at 08:00 PM

February 16 – Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United in Karachi at 08:00 PM

February 17 – Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi in Multan at 08:00 PM

February 18 – Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators in Karachi at 08:00 PM

February 19 – Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United in Multan at 03:00 PM

February 19 – Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars in Karachi at 08:00 PM

February 20 – Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi at 08:00 PM

February 21 – Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars in Karachi at 08:00 PM

February 22 – Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings in Multan at 08:00 PM

February 23 – Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United in Karachi at 08:00 PM

February 24 – Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United in Karachi at 08:00 PM

February 26 – Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans in Karachi at 03:00 PM

February 26 – Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi at 08:00 PM

February 27 – Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United in Lahore at 08:00 PM

March 1 – Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings in Lahore at 08:00 PM

March 2 – Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators in Rawalpindi at 08:00 PM

March 3 – Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings in Lahore at 08:00 PM

March 4 – Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans in Rawalpindi at 08:00 PM

March 5 – Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators in Lahore at 08:00 PM

March 6 – Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings in Rawalpindi at 08:00 PM

March 7 – Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars in Rawalpindi at 03:00 PM

March 7 – Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans in Rawalpindi at 08:00 PM

March 8 – Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators in Rawalpindi at 03:00 PM

March 9 – Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars in Rawalpindi at 08:00 PM

March 10 – Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans in Rawalpindi at 08:00 PM

March 11 – Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans in Rawalpindi at 08:00 PM

March 12 – Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi at 03:00 PM

March 12 – Lahore Qalandars Karachi Kings in Rawalpindi at 08:00 PM

March 15 – Qualifier in Lahore at 08:00 PM

March 16 – Eliminator 1 in Lahore at 08:00 PM

March 17 – Eliminator 2 in Lahore at 08:00 PM

March 19 – Final in Lahore at 08:00 PM